College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho sent out an emergency alert telling students to shelter in place.

A robbery suspect with a gun, was seen near the pickle ball courts on the east side of the main campus just after 8pm, Sunday.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey shirt, short hair and glasses and has a tattoo on his right arm.

