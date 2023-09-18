College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents.
Twin Falls Police investigating possible robbery
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho sent out an emergency alert telling students to shelter in place.
A robbery suspect with a gun, was seen near the pickle ball courts on the east side of the main campus just after 8pm, Sunday.
The suspect was last seen wearing a grey shirt, short hair and glasses and has a tattoo on his right arm.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
