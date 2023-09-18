CSI Volleyball sweeps second tournament in a row ahead of conference play

HENDERSON, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles entered this weekend already on a 6-match win streak and the fifteenth ranked team in NJCAA volleyball. They put that streak on the line when they traveled to Henderson, Nevada for the College of Southern Nevada Coyote Classic.

The Golden Eagles had a pair of doubleheaders this tournament on Friday and Saturday.

First on Friday, the Golden Eagles opened against Arizona Western College and dropped their only set of the entire tournament in the first one before reeling off three straight set wins for the 3-1 victory.

Next up the golden eagles took on Eastern Arizona college and thoroughly dominated them in a sweep as three separate Golden Eagles recorded 10 kills or more.

On Saturday, CSI began the day against Jefferson College, a team they had narrowly defeated 3-2 earlier this year, but the golden eagles clearly learned a lot from the last match against them and took home their second sweep on the tournament.

Finally, the Eagles closed it out against a third Arizona team, Mesa Community College and defeated them in three straight sets as well.

The Golden Eagles improved to 14-5 on the season and are riding a ten-match winning streak heading into a pair of home conference matchups this upcoming weekend against Snow College on Friday and the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.