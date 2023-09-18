Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI Volleyball sweeps second tournament in a row ahead of conference play

Golden Eagles riding 10-match win streak and have only lost 2 total sets in September.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles entered this weekend already on a 6-match win streak and the fifteenth ranked team in NJCAA volleyball. They put that streak on the line when they traveled to Henderson, Nevada for the College of Southern Nevada Coyote Classic.

The Golden Eagles had a pair of doubleheaders this tournament on Friday and Saturday.

First on Friday, the Golden Eagles opened against Arizona Western College and dropped their only set of the entire tournament in the first one before reeling off three straight set wins for the 3-1 victory.

Next up the golden eagles took on Eastern Arizona college and thoroughly dominated them in a sweep as three separate Golden Eagles recorded 10 kills or more.

On Saturday, CSI began the day against Jefferson College, a team they had narrowly defeated 3-2 earlier this year, but the golden eagles clearly learned a lot from the last match against them and took home their second sweep on the tournament.

Finally, the Eagles closed it out against a third Arizona team, Mesa Community College and defeated them in three straight sets as well.

The Golden Eagles improved to 14-5 on the season and are riding a ten-match winning streak heading into a pair of home conference matchups this upcoming weekend against Snow College on Friday and the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.
UPDATE: Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Accident between a harvest truck, Amazon delivery truck and a BMW backs up traffic near exit 182
UPDATE: Three people sent to the hospital following accident on I-84

Latest News

Boise State opened their 2023 home slate against Big-12 newcomer UCF.
Boise State Broncos pick up first win of the year
Canyon Ridge boy's soccer improved to 8-1 after taking down Highland.
Canyon Ridge improves to 8-1 with win over Highland
The Twin Falls Bruins fell to Rocky Mountain in the final game of their Invite Tournament this...
Twin Falls Volleyball Invite wrapped up on Saturday
Bulldogs now sit at 9-1
Kimberly girls soccer stomps Wendell; Idaho volleyball and girls soccer prep scores