Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.
UPDATE: Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School
Accident between a harvest truck, Amazon delivery truck and a BMW backs up traffic near exit 182
UPDATE: Three people sent to the hospital following accident on I-84
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts

Latest News

File
Popular pumpkin patch opens for the season
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Selling a Home to Purchase a Home
Southern Idaho Forecast 9-18
Southern Idaho Forecast 9-18
Real Estate Today: Selling a Home to Purchase a Home
Real Estate Today: Selling a Home to Purchase a Home
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents