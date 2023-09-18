Advertise with Us
Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:36 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office has had a square mile blocked off on Bob Barton Road in Jerome County since late Saturday night.

What we know so far is that the elderly male owner of the home, located at 91 Bob Barton Road, was found deceased in his home, and a 2019 Toyota Red Rav 4, that had just been purchased is now missing. However, this information is unconfirmed by law enforcement.

We’ve reached out to the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the investigation and they have not returned our repeated calls for information.

We will continue to investigate and bring you more information as soon as its available.

