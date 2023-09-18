Local man breaks base jumping record off Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local man broke a world record this weekend, and it’s happened right here in Twin Falls.

Jonathan Cox is an avid base jumper and reportedly broke the record for most human powered base jumps in a 24-hour-period. That record was 64 jumps with Miles Daisher back in 2017.

Cox reported to KMVT that between 7pm Friday night and 7pm Saturday evening, he jumped 102 times off the Perrine Bridge. He said that he had been training for a year by doing ultra marathons and base jumping as much as he could.

Not only did he break a world record, but he also raised about $1,800 for the local search and rescue team and sort.

Cox told us on Friday that “there is a lot of bad looks on base jumpers, and I’m just trying to give back to the community because they save us so much so I just want to give back.”

