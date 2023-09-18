Morningside Elementary School is getting students ready for Mondays with dance parties

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some kids struggle to get out of bed on Monday morning but that’s not the case for the students at Morningside Elementary School.

Principal Jennifer Stokesberry told KMVT the school was looking for a way to get kids excited to come to school on Monday, and that’s how they came up with the Monday morning dance party.

She said it’s an excellent way for the kids to get together before the day starts.

Stokesberry said the goal is to have kids excited about the day and this gives the kids a reason to be at school early and help with attendance and tardiness.

“A lot of times on Mondays we would have kids who may have just had some rough weekends,” said Stokesberry. “And so, this is a way to get some positivity back to them and to make sure and it makes them excited to see us and we get to see them and interact, so throughout the dance party we stop and talk with kids and it’s just a way to connect with them and make them feel loved at school.”

This is the second week the school has held the dance party and Stokesberry said they love the students at the school, and this is a simple way they can show it to the kids and families.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.