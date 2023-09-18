Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Popular pumpkin patch opens for the season

The Tubbs family also says they have the best sunsets around for those looking for a perfect social media post.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the season begins to transition from summer to fall, we’re starting to see area pumpkin patches open for business.

One of the recently opened pumpkin patches is Tubbs Berry Farm’s annual pumpkin patch and fall festival. It’s a yearly attraction that is run by the Tubbs family in twin falls.

This weekend they opened their straw maze for the season.

Even with the warmer temps the pumpkin patch and fall festival is something that the whole family can enjoy. They have multiple attractions that appeal to a wide range of ages.

Owner Heidi Tubbs says, “We are a pumpkin patch, so we have the traditional pumpkin patch, hayride, petting zoo, those kinds of things. And then we have a giant farm playground. We have a straw maze, apple blasters, a paintball gallery, giant bounce pad, slides, all kinds of things. "

The Tubbs family also says they have the best sunsets around for those looking for a perfect social media post.

The farm is open in September Friday’s and Saturdays ten am to nine pm. In October they expand to add Monday through Thursday three to nine pm.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.
UPDATE: Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School
Accident between a harvest truck, Amazon delivery truck and a BMW backs up traffic near exit 182
UPDATE: Three people sent to the hospital following accident on I-84
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts

Latest News

Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Selling a Home to Purchase a Home
Southern Idaho Forecast 9-18
Southern Idaho Forecast 9-18
Real Estate Today: Selling a Home to Purchase a Home
Real Estate Today: Selling a Home to Purchase a Home
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents