Popular pumpkin patch opens for the season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the season begins to transition from summer to fall, we’re starting to see area pumpkin patches open for business.

One of the recently opened pumpkin patches is Tubbs Berry Farm’s annual pumpkin patch and fall festival. It’s a yearly attraction that is run by the Tubbs family in twin falls.

This weekend they opened their straw maze for the season.

Even with the warmer temps the pumpkin patch and fall festival is something that the whole family can enjoy. They have multiple attractions that appeal to a wide range of ages.

Owner Heidi Tubbs says, “We are a pumpkin patch, so we have the traditional pumpkin patch, hayride, petting zoo, those kinds of things. And then we have a giant farm playground. We have a straw maze, apple blasters, a paintball gallery, giant bounce pad, slides, all kinds of things. "

The Tubbs family also says they have the best sunsets around for those looking for a perfect social media post.

The farm is open in September Friday’s and Saturdays ten am to nine pm. In October they expand to add Monday through Thursday three to nine pm.

