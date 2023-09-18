Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Traffic control officer of 48 years hit by tractor-trailer while working near school

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck....
Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck. She was taken to the hospital where she later had her leg amputated.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Samantha Murray and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A traffic control officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was hit by a tractor-trailer while working for Jefferson County Schools.

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck. She was taken to the hospital where she later had her leg amputated.

Police said the driver failed to stop, but several witnesses provided authorities descriptions of the vehicles, leading officers to stop the tractor-trailer.

Delane Rowe, 44, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, assault and disregarding traffic control.

Originally from Germany, Schaftlein has served Louisville for 48 years as a traffic guard. She is in daily physical therapy and working on adjusting to a new normal.

Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.
UPDATE: Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School
Accident between a harvest truck, Amazon delivery truck and a BMW backs up traffic near exit 182
UPDATE: Three people sent to the hospital following accident on I-84
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say
A family said their 14-year-old daughter found a hidden camera in the restroom of a plane....
Girl finds hidden camera in airplane restroom, family says
FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial begins for 3 Tacoma officers charged in death of Manny Ellis