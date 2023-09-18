Advertise with Us
Week 4: Friday Night Blitz play of the week

Buhl senior Riley Brunson secures week four honors.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Yet another week of high school football has passed, and you know what that means. It’s time for this week’s Friday Night Blitz play of the week, and there is another school joining Lighthouse Christian in the two-time play of the week club.

Week 4′s play of the week honors belong to Riley Brunson a senior out of Buhl High School. The play comes from Friday night’s game between the Indians and Caldwell Panthers.

The senior running back took a backwards pass from his quarterback Zack Azevedo before firing up a deep ball of his own perfectly into the arms of his receiver, fellow senior Kyler Kelly who made the catch and trotted his way into the endzone for the score.

The defense initially bit on the first flip to Brunson and with those defensive players including the backs committed to the run that left Kelly wide open down the field.

Luckily the non-quarterback Brunson was able to fire a perfect ball in there for the touchdown. That is by no means an easy play and it was pretty nice to watch too. The Indians would go on to win this game in shutout fashion 43-0 as well.

