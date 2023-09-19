An Idaho film director will be showing his film Tuesday night at the Lamphouse Theatre

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho director is coming to Twin Falls to show his newest film “Magpie Funeral” at the Lamphouse Theatre.

Director Greg Green started making films when he was 9 years old and now his latest film is out.

Green said the film is autobiographical and a lot of the things depicted in the film he went through in his real life.

Greg has lived in Idaho for 14 years and loves living here. He said people in Idaho are always excited about filmmaking.

“When we shoot here people are very enthusiastic and very helpful and I love that,” said Green. “When I’m shooting in L.A. that’s not the case, people are very jaded, nothing against L.A. but they’re very jaded towards the filmmaking thing, but not here in Idaho and that’s why I love working here.”

Tonight at 5:30 Green will be the Chautauqua Talker at the Lamphouse Theatre to show the film and hold a question-and-answer session after.

If you missed the showing with Green, the film will be shown at the Lamphouse until Thursday, September 21 for more information about the film and to purchase tickets you can do so on the Lamphouse Cinema website.

“Magpie Funeral” is also available for rental on Amazon Prime.

