Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Black Mountain Fire continues to burn as a way to improve habitat in that area

Black Mountain Fire
Black Mountain Fire(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Black Mountain Fire continues to burn in the South Hills after it was started on August 20 by lightning.

The fire is located in the Minidoka Ranger District of the South Hills, and where the fire was burning ended up being an area that the Forest Service was looking at treating to improve wildlife habitat.

It is in the Black Hills Habitat Restoration Project Area, so instead of putting the fire out, they worked to manage the fire in a safe way that will benefit the habitat of the area.

“For the past several months, the area had already been prepped for a burn, we had containment lines established, we had hand crews standing by to tie the fire lines in containment zones, we were ready basically to do this work, so we just took advantage of this naturally caused fire to do some of the work for us,” said Elizabeth Wharton, the public affairs officer for the fire.

She says fire can be used as a tool to improve plants and animal life, reduce hazardous fuels, and promote forest health and watershed resiliency.

They are still monitoring and working the fire in a safe and controlled way for as long as the weather allows.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.
UPDATE: Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School

Latest News

Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
Ride TFT currently has over 7,000 registered riders in the Twin Falls city limits.
Ride TFT making significant strides three months in
South Central Community Action Partnership
Hunger Free: South Central Community Action Partnership has seen an increase in need
"Magpie Funeral" directed by Boise director Greg Green will be played at the Lamphouse Theatre...
An Idaho film director will be showing his film Tuesday night at the Lamphouse Theatre