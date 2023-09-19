Boise State prepares for conference opener Friday night

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos are back in action this week as they travel to San Diego State this Friday for their first Mountain West Conference game.

The Broncos got a much-needed win against North Dakota Saturday morning, after starting the season 0-2.

Boise State won 42-18, behind Ashton Jeanty who had 3 rushing touchdowns in the win, but also behind wide receiver Eric McAlister who exploded for 143 yards on 6 receptions, while grabbing two touchdowns in the process.

This was the kind of offensive firepower that Broncos’ fans have been waiting on so far in the early season.

Head coach Andy Avalos said his guys are prepared for the quick turnaround to play this Friday.

“It’s college football, it’s going on the road and winning a conference game, it’s challenging and tough but that’s why you work year-round,” Avalos said. “You work year-round to get these opportunities to play these games.”

The first conference game of the year always sets a tone for the season, and we will see what tone the Broncos set this Friday.

