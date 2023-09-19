Canyon Ridge girls soccer dominates Jerome; Monday Idaho prep soccer scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge girl’s soccer team (8-3-1) hosted the Jerome Tigers (3-5-1) Monday afternoon.

Within the opening minutes, Jerome’s Ailyn Valencia-Trelles was through on goal and found the back of the net to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The lead would last only a short while, as Canyon Ridge’s Vivian Peterson found a look and fired a rocket that bounced off the post and in, as the Riverhawks tied the game.

It was back and forth for most of the first, until Canyon Ridge let out the fireworks, and defeated Jerome 6-1.

Peterson found the net again for her second goal of the night, while Ava Stokes and Charlotte Chesley added two goals each.

The Riverhawks are back in action Wednesday as they travel to take on Mountain Home, while the Tigers will host Burley on Saturday.

Other girls’ soccer scores

Wood River 6, Burley 0

Boys’ soccer scores

Wood River 2, Burley 2

