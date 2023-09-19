Advertise with Us
Gray, Wilda

September 8, 2023, Age 78
By Leigha Krause
Sep. 19, 2023
BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wilda R. Gray, 78, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 at her residence in Bliss.

Wilda Ruth Gray was born on July 12, 1945 in Salt Lake City, UT the daughter of Wilbert Barrus Cline and Clella Ruth Cline.

She was raised and educated in Murry, UT and at the age of 10 she moved to Hagerman, ID.

She married James R. Gray on May 12, 1964 in Hagerman, ID.

She is survived by her husband – James Gray; sons - Eric Gray of Fond Du Lac, WI, David Gray of Declo, ID; daughters – Sherri Jenks of Bliss, ID and Adora Young of Buhl, ID; Brothers- Dan Cline of Nazko, BC, Nathon Cline of Idaho Falls, ID and Joe Cline of Bliss, ID; sister – Diana Dubois of Gooding, ID; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brother-in-law, DeVerl Jensen.

A BBQ will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the park at the Bliss Dam.

Family members and friends may call from 10:00 am-8:00 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Hagerman Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Adora Young, 705-11th Ave. N. Buhl, ID 83316, 208-490-6881.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

