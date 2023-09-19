Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Kerner, Carl

September 15, 2023, Age 98
Carl Kerner, 98, a Shoshone resident, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at his home in...
Carl Kerner, 98, a Shoshone resident, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at his home in Shoshone.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Carl Kerner, 98, a Shoshone resident, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at his home in Shoshone.

Carl was born on April 24, 1925 in Gregory, South Dakota, the son of Karl and Eva Kerner.

He was raised and educated in Shoshone.

Carl married Dorothy Schaal on March 18, 1948 in Twin Falls.

He is survived by: his wife – Dorothy Kerner of Shoshone; his son – Stan Kerner of Aloha, Oregon; one sister – Alvina Colter of Gooding; three grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:30 pm at the Shoshone Methodist Church.

A private family inurnment will take place at the Shoshone Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone or to the United Methodist Church in Shoshone.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with vehicular manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.
UPDATE: Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gray, Wilda
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Cutler, Katie
Clarence Stanley Miller, aka “Pete”, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday,...
Miller, Clarence Stanley
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Bingham, Andrew “Andy” J.