Kerner, Carl

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Carl Kerner, 98, a Shoshone resident, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at his home in Shoshone.

Carl was born on April 24, 1925 in Gregory, South Dakota, the son of Karl and Eva Kerner.

He was raised and educated in Shoshone.

Carl married Dorothy Schaal on March 18, 1948 in Twin Falls.

He is survived by: his wife – Dorothy Kerner of Shoshone; his son – Stan Kerner of Aloha, Oregon; one sister – Alvina Colter of Gooding; three grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:30 pm at the Shoshone Methodist Church.

A private family inurnment will take place at the Shoshone Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone or to the United Methodist Church in Shoshone.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

