Miller, Clarence Stanley

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Clarence Stanley Miller, aka “Pete”, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Clarence was born December 23, 1946 in Wendell, Idaho the son of Clarence and Doris Miller.

He was raised and educated in Jerome, Idaho and Jungo, Nevada.

He married Joyce Culver in Buhl, Idaho. He is survived by his wife who shared many happy years together.

At a very young age he learned the value of hard work. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap shooting with his brothers. Everyone knew them by Miller Time (trap team name). Clarence could be found opening day at the Silver Creek for some good fishing. In October he could be found opening day at hunting camp and nights visiting around the camp fire telling stories. Pete’s most memorable moments were with his grandfather Claycomb fishing at Magic Reservoir. He liked everyone he met and didn’t know a stranger. He worked driving truck and he was also a diesel mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; one son - Ted (Rose) Nalley of Gooding, Idaho; four daughters, - Chris (Tony) Funk, Tina Nalley of Gooding, Idaho, Sara (Garald) Warner of Glenns Ferry, Idaho, Tina (Michael) Roberts of Omak, Washington; Three brothers - Vern (Sherry)) Miller, of Twin Falls, Idaho, Bob (Karla) Miller of Jerome, Idaho and Larry (Lori) Miller of Heyburn, Idaho; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents (Clarence & Doris) and his brother Kenneth.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

