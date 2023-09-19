Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Ride TFT making significant strides three months in

Ride TFT currently has over 7,000 registered riders in the Twin Falls city limits.
Ride TFT currently has over 7,000 registered riders in the Twin Falls city limits.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls public transit system, Ride TFT is in the middle of its third month and the service has already seen tremendous usage.

Ride TFT launched back in June offering three-dollar rides for most residents of Twin Falls, however seniors and those with disabilities may qualify for discounted or free rides.

The service has seen month-to-month growth. Just last month alone the app saw 1,500 new accounts sign up. Ride TFT is surpassing all expectations just a few months into its existence and this is a promising site for those in city hall.

“When we launched it, we initially saw I think it was about 4,500 new accounts and riders that signed up for it, which was better than we anticipated and fast forward to last month August, our most recently completed month, the numbers we had were 7,000 riders,”

Ride TFT has been examining the possibility of expanding into surrounding cities, but Palmer says it’s ultimately going to be up to them.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.
UPDATE: Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School

Latest News

Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
Black Mountain Fire
Black Mountain Fire continues to burn as a way to improve habitat in that area
South Central Community Action Partnership
Hunger Free: South Central Community Action Partnership has seen an increase in need
"Magpie Funeral" directed by Boise director Greg Green will be played at the Lamphouse Theatre...
An Idaho film director will be showing his film Tuesday night at the Lamphouse Theatre