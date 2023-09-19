Ride TFT making significant strides three months in

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls public transit system, Ride TFT is in the middle of its third month and the service has already seen tremendous usage.

Ride TFT launched back in June offering three-dollar rides for most residents of Twin Falls, however seniors and those with disabilities may qualify for discounted or free rides.

The service has seen month-to-month growth. Just last month alone the app saw 1,500 new accounts sign up. Ride TFT is surpassing all expectations just a few months into its existence and this is a promising site for those in city hall.

“When we launched it, we initially saw I think it was about 4,500 new accounts and riders that signed up for it, which was better than we anticipated and fast forward to last month August, our most recently completed month, the numbers we had were 7,000 riders,”

Ride TFT has been examining the possibility of expanding into surrounding cities, but Palmer says it’s ultimately going to be up to them.

