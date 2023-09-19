Wendell and Castleford volleyball battle to five sets; Monday Idaho prep volleyball scores

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans (4-4) hosted the Castleford Wolves (3-4) in a non-conference matchup Monday.

Both teams were looking for a big win to kickstart their seasons.

In a back-and-forth matchup, the Trojans came away with a 3-2 victory (20-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18,15-12).

Wendell will host Valley on Wednesday, while Castleford will travel to Hansen on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.