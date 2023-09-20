Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Connor Willis named KMVT Player of the Week

The Riverhawks senior combined for five touchdowns in the 48-21 win over Ridgevue(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School’s Connor Willis has been named KMVT’s Player of the Week.

The Riverhawks senior threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns, while also putting adding two scores on the ground, as he ran for 53 yards in the 48-21 win over Ridgevue, to improve to 4-0 this season.

This is nothing new for Willis, as he has been dominating all season.

Through four games, he has over 800 yards passing and 11 touchdowns, while also being the second-leading rusher on the squad, running for 150 yards and adding six scores.

Canyon Ridge head coach Juan Alvarado said he couldn’t be prouder of the man Willis is off the field.

“I’m proud of all his athletics, but I am most proud that his grades are great and that he will graduate with his associate degree when he graduates high school,” Alvarado said.

You can check out KMVT’s latest Player of the Week, as Willis and Canyon Ridge host their first conference matchup against the Jerome Tigers on Friday. A win would mark the first time in school history that Canyon Ridge would start the football season 5-0.

Last season the Riverhawks started 4-0 before losing to Minico.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

