Escape room plus mortuary equals Escapuary

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we approach fall and the Halloween season, many local people are going to be looking for some fall fun and with that comes spooky entertainment.

The Escapuary, a combination of the words escape and mortuary, opened in Kimberly back in June and its owners have put in a ton of work, both mentally and physically to make it happen.

“I think that we’re a unique company in Twin, not only do we have escape rooms. We’re not the only escape room company in Twin, but I think ours is a little bit different in the fact that we write our games, build our games and offer people an area to hang out either after their games or before,” said owner Lisa Douda.

The Douda’s came up with three separate escape room games from scratch including a 1980′s horror themed room, one called “The Attic” with shelves full of dolls in a dimly lit room and finally for those 16 and up, a pitch-black room where you are chained to a wall and locked in from the outside.

Lisa spoke about the differences in her business that set it apart from others in the same genre.

“Our aesthetic. We’re a little gothic and creepy, but I think it’s our personal service and our customer service. It is Jon and I here working, we’re the owners, we’re hands on and we try to go out of our way to make people feel special,” Douda said.

The aesthetic certainly matches the Halloween spooky theme, however if you are uncomfortable or need other accommodations, Jon and Lisa say they have no problem making changes to the game, so their guests are comfortable.

However, that’s not to say they aren’t open to outside ideas for the Escapuary.

“We’re not afraid to be weird and usually if people call us and say they have a weird idea, I love it and we find a way to make it happen,” Douda said.

If you would like to try one, or all of the rooms at the Escapuary, they are open from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5:00 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and 11:00 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.