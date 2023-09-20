Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Idaho State Department of Education announces sponsor for Teacher of the Year

Idaho Teacher of the Year is picked in part by a nomination process and announced in the fall.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield announced a new partnership for Idaho teacher of the year.

The yearly honor now has a corporate sponsor cap-ed credit union. The state department of education said in May Superintendent Critchfield approached the organization to highlight Idaho’s education community.

When she took office she found deficiencies within the teacher of the year program, one of them being it’s remained unchanged since 1990.

Including the amount the teacher receives.

State Department of Education Communication Director Scott Graf says, “This is going to provide the department with an opportunity to modernize and update the teacher of the year program and celebrate teachers in a way that I think is representative of how we almost all across the board in Idaho feel about the people who teach our young people every single day.”

