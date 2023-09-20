Advertise with Us
Kimberly girls soccer stomp Gooding; Tuesday Idaho prep soccer scores

The Kimberly Bulldogs (10-1) hosted the Gooding Senators (0-9) Tuesday afternoon.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Bulldogs (10-1) hosted the Gooding Senators (0-9) Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs got off to a quick start, as Rachel Sanchez was through on goal and put the ball to the right of the goalkeeper to go up 1-0.

Moments later, Kimberly’s Sidnee Kerner raced off to goal, beat two defenders, and found the back of the net to double their lead.

The action continued quickly for the Bulldogs, as Sanchez went on a breakaway and scored for her second time in the afternoon.

As the half ended, Ellie Stastny crossed the ball into the box where Ava Harper tapped it into the back of the net for a fourth goal.

Kimberly held on to their undefeated conference record, as they came away with a 10-0 victory.

The score line marks the second time this season the Bulldogs have scored 10 or more goals in a game.

Kimberly will travel to Buhl for their matchup in a meeting with the Indians, while Gooding will travel and take on Declo.

Other girls soccer scores:

Sun Valley 3, Filer 1

Filer goals:

- Alondra Palmero

Boys soccer scores:

Kimberly 2, Gooding 0

Wendell 5, Declo 0

