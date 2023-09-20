Koyle, Steven Ray

BRISTOL, Florida (KMVT/KSVT) —Steven Ray Koyle, age 72, of Bristol, Florida, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023.

Steven was born April 28, 1951, to Dean H. and Marilyn Mitchell Koyle, in Burley, Idaho. He was raised by loving parents on the family farm in Willow Creek. He attended school in Burley. After high school, he joined the United States Army and went to Germany - which he loved. After his military service he went to work for Dayley Construction and later Bonneville Construction.

He met and married Lori Loving and they had one son, Justin. They later divorced. Steve retired from Keefe Supply Company with the Florida prison system. He also ran River View R.V. Park in Bristol Florida. While working overseas, in the Philippines, he met Vilma Mahilum. They married and were later blessed with three children, Steven Jr., Stephanie, and Sarah. They resided in Bristol and later divorced.

Steve had many adventures and lived all over the country. He enjoyed shooting guns, collecting knives, watching movies, and riding his golf cart with his grandkids; they were the joy of his life. They will greatly miss him. Steve was also big on helping others and making sure everyone was taken care of first.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Silas and Hannah Koyle and Raymond G. and Mildred Pace Mitchell; and his son, Justin Koyle.

Survivors include his son, Steven Jr., and Jessie Koyle of Blountstown, Florida; his daughter, Stephanie and her husband, John Jourdan of Blountstown, Florida; his daughter, Sarah Koyle of Bristol, Florida; his grandchildren, Aiden and Lane Jourdan, Kalani Koyle, and Jaxon Koyle; his parents, Dean H. and Marilyn Koyle; siblings, Lynnette and Greg O’Dell, Bart and Judy Koyle, Jan and Chris Bitton, Joyce and Russell Quigley, Brent and Michelle Koyle, and Brad Koyle, all of Burley; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the family for funeral costs in care of - Steven Koyle, Jr., Stephanie Jourdan and Sarah Koyle, at P.O. Box 387, Bristol, FL 82321.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (central time), September 30, at 10670 SR-20, in Bristol Florida.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7, at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida, and Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

