Lighthouse and Shoshone volleyball battle Tuesday night: Tuesday Idaho prep volleyball scores

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone Indians (4-3) hosted the Lighthouse Christian Lions (6-0) Tuesday evening in a conference matchup.

After going up two sets, Shoshone found momentum and won the third set, 25-21.

Their comeback was short-lived however, as sophomore Baylee Hagan had a big kill to seal the win in the fourth set for the Lions as they came away with a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18), to continue their undefeated season.

Lighthouse will travel and take on Sun Valley Community School on Thursday. Shoshone is back in action Wednesday hosting Richfield.

Other volleyball scores

Burley 3, Jerome 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-16)

Murtaugh 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-6)

