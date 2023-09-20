Magic Valley Maternity Meet coming this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, September 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Twin Falls a maternity meet sponsored by Infused Health will take place. The event is free to the public, those who are pregnant, know someone who is pregnant, or are planning on being pregnant in the future are encouraged to attend. The event will last from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

On Rise and Shine, we had Mark Noorlander and Kailey Warburton tell us about why the event is so important and why you should attend. For more information about the other vendors that are coming to the event click the play button above.

