Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to Jerome County Sheriff David Oppedyk, 42-year-old Erika Nichole Brock of Heyburn, and 32-year-old Kevin Nicholas Kuinytzle of Twin Falls have been arrested and both are in custody at the Jerome County Jail, and both were arraigned on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KMVT through the Jerome County Courthouse, on Sunday, September 17th, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check on 84-year-old William “Bill” Eakin, at his residents on Bob Barton Road. His friends and neighbors stated that they hadn’t seen Bill, nor his car, a red 2019 Toyota Rav4.

Upon investigation of the home on Bob Barton Road in Jerome County, deputies found Eakin in his bedroom, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head and his vehicle missing.

Deputies later recovered the red Rav4 abandoned on the side of Golf Course Road, and that the towing company reported receiving a phone call from a female requesting a tow just moments before.

Through phone records detectives with the Idaho State Police were able to track the phone number as allegedly belonging to Erika Brock. Jerome County Deputies contacted her on Tuesday, September 19th, where she outlined what had allegedly happened over the course of several days between her and Kevin Kuinztle at the property belonging to Eakin.

Kuintzle was arrested after attempting to flee on eastbound Interstate 86, after Idaho State Police spiked his vehicle; Kuintzle got off the interstate at exit 52 and was arrested about a mile down the frontage road on Tuesday afternoon.

Kuintzle of Twin Falls has been charged with First Degree Murder, Two Counts of Concealment of Evidence, Burglary, and Grand Theft. His next hearing is also scheduled for October 4th in Jerome County Court and is being held without bond.

Brock of Heyburn has been charged with Receiving or Transferring Stolen Goods, Concealment of Evidence, and Accessory - Withholding Knowledge. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 4th, she is currently being held on a $75,000 Bond.

