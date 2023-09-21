Advertise with Us
The CDC recommends the updated COVID-19 Vaccine, but it may be harder to find than previous boosters

Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.(WHSV)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the updated COVID-19 Vaccine for the Fall and Winter virus season, but it may be harder to come by than previous boosters.

Logan Hudson with the South Central Public Health District told KMVT that previous doses of COVID-19 vaccines were provided by the Federal Government, meaning healthcare providers did not need to pay for the vaccine.

He said now that the public health emergency has been lifted doctors, pharmacies, and other providers will need to pay for the vaccine and charge the patient or their insurance.

Due to the cost to providers, Hudson said some may not order many doses and some may choose not to order any at all. He recommends people call their pharmacy or doctor to ask if they will have the vaccine and if there is a cost associated with the shot.

“We do know that the Federal Government is working on a bridge program or some financial assistance programs for people who can’t afford the vaccine. But we haven’t seen that rollout yet and we haven’t heard much about that since the initial press release about the vaccines.”

Hudson said the Health District is treating the COVID-19 vaccines like current Flu vaccines that may be a seasonal vaccine now.

He said the CDC recommends anyone over 6 months receive the latest COVID-19 Vaccine.

