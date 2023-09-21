Chinaru Inoue named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Chinaru Inoue has been named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Inoue led the Golden Eagles to four wins last weekend with 79 digs and only three reception errors. She averaged 6.29 digs per set and finished with 31 digs against Arizona Western.

The freshman from Nara, Japan, has been a huge reason CSI is riding an impressive 10-game win streak.

She leads the conference and team with 317 digs, showing that she is a huge asset on the defensive side.

The 14th-ranked Golden Eagles (14-5) are back in action at home this weekend, as they look to extend their win streak.

They take on Snow College (7-10) Friday at 6:00 p.m. and then the College of Southern Nevada (5-6) Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

