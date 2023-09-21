Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In reaction to the discovery of Quagga Mussel larvae at Centennial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho Fish and Game has announced closures of public lands owned and managed by Fish and Game along the Snake River.

These temporary closures went into effect early Thursday morning (9-21-23). The closures extend from Shoshone Falls to the Highway 46 bridge across the Snake River north of Buhl.

Nine Fish and Game properties are impacted by the closures, some of which are closed in cooperation with adjacent public landowners.

The affected properties within the Magic Valley Region include Auger Falls Park, Yingst Grade, Scott’s Pond, Pugmire Park, Magic Valley Fish Hatchery, Cedar Draw Sportsmen’s Access, Bordewick Sportsmen’s Access, Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery and Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area.

The closures do not restrict access to land-based activities on these Fish and Game lands. But what do these temporary closures mean for Idaho hunters and anglers?

John Guthrie from the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area issued the following statement regarding this very topic.

“The closure will have an immediate impact on hunters and anglers who typically access the Snake River on Department-owned properties to hunt waterfowl or who fish the river,” said Guthrie. “We want hunters and anglers to choose other areas to hunt or fish until the closure is lifted so that the Idaho Department of Agriculture can continue to safely assess the extent of quagga mussels in the Snake River.”

Fish and Game says the closures are intended to allow Idaho State Department of Agriculture to evaluate the extent of quagga mussels in the Snake River and prevent further spread.

For more information about the closure please contact the Magic Valley Region at (208) 324-4359.

