Jerome Police searching for missing man

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department is searching for Warren Underwood, who left his house at 1509 North Date on foot around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Underwood has advanced dementia, diabetes, heart issues and has problems with his hearing and vision.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt with sleeves cut off at the elbows, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He might also be carrying a black backpack.

If you have seen someone matching his description, please call 208-324-1911.

