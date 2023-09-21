Jerome Police searching for missing man
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:07 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department is searching for Warren Underwood, who left his house at 1509 North Date on foot around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Underwood has advanced dementia, diabetes, heart issues and has problems with his hearing and vision.
He was last seen wearing a brown shirt with sleeves cut off at the elbows, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He might also be carrying a black backpack.
If you have seen someone matching his description, please call 208-324-1911.
