Kimberly volleyball dominates Gooding; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
The Kimberly Bulldogs (6-2) hosted the Gooding Senators (4-3) Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Bulldogs (6-2) hosted the Gooding Senators (4-3) Wednesday afternoon.
After going up a set, the Bulldogs were in firm control of the contest.
Leading 24-19, Kimberly freshman Taya Plew delivered the kill to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
They wouldn’t let up there, as they came away with the 3-0 (25-12, 12-19, 25-15) win.
Kimberly is back in action next Tuesday as they host Declo while Gooding will play in a tournament Saturday.
Other volleyball scores
Richfield 3, Shoshone 2 (21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11)
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0
Boys’ soccer scores
Burley 2, Minico 0
Canyon Ridge 2, Mountain Home 1
Girls’ soccer scores
Burley 4, Minico 0
Mountain Home 1, Canyon Ridge 0
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.