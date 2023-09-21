Kimberly volleyball dominates Gooding; Wednesday Idaho prep scores

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Bulldogs (6-2) hosted the Gooding Senators (4-3) Wednesday afternoon.

After going up a set, the Bulldogs were in firm control of the contest.

Leading 24-19, Kimberly freshman Taya Plew delivered the kill to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

They wouldn’t let up there, as they came away with the 3-0 (25-12, 12-19, 25-15) win.

Kimberly is back in action next Tuesday as they host Declo while Gooding will play in a tournament Saturday.

Other volleyball scores

Richfield 3, Shoshone 2 (21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11)

Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0

Boys’ soccer scores

Burley 2, Minico 0

Canyon Ridge 2, Mountain Home 1

Girls’ soccer scores

Burley 4, Minico 0

Mountain Home 1, Canyon Ridge 0

