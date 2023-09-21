Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

The Kindness Comes to The College of Southern Idaho

The Kindness Comes to the College of Southern Idaho
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:40 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A homecoming for Twin Falls native Aaron Miller, as The Kindness comes to the Fine Arts Center at the College of Southern Idaho.

Assistant Professor of Woodwinds and Jazz Studies Ben Britton invites the community to come to the Fine Arts Center on Tuesday, September 20 to help celebrate the band’s return to the college.

The event is free and on Rise and Shine, we got an early look at the type of music and the members of The Kindness.

For more details about the band click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

A man in Jerome is missing after leaving his home Wednesday evening.
Jerome Police searching for missing man
Wednesday evening's online weather update {9/20/2023}
Cap Ed Logo
Idaho State Department of Education announces sponsor for Teacher of the Year
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday