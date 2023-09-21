Leadership Symposium featuring best-selling author taking place Thursday

Advertise with Us
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Thursday, September 21, a New York Times best-selling author will be hosted by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce to give a talk on how to improve your leadership abilities. Angie Witkowski and Cheryl Viola joined us on Rise and Shine to talk about the symposium. Ms. Witkowski a former marine and best-selling author has traveled all over the country giving symposiums just like this one.

Tickets are $50 for members of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, while ticket prices at $70 for those who are not members of the Chamber. The symposium will start at 10 A.M. and will end at 2:00 P.M. It will be at the Jerome High School Auditorium.

For more information about the symposium click the play button above.

