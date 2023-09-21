Man charged in Jerome murder investigation now charged with more crimes in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man charged with first degree murder in the death of William Eakin in Jerome, has now been charged with more crimes stemming from the incident that caused the College of Southern Idaho to issue a shelter in place order last Sunday.

Kevin Nicholas Kuintzle, 32 of Twin Falls has now been charged with Robbery, Kidnapping, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, as a result of an incident that happened on Sunday in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Police Department reports that on Sunday at approximately 7:30pm, officers responded to Frontier Park off Falls Avenue for a report of a strong-armed robbery. Officers had received information that a male suspect approached a female and demanded money, her phone, and a vehicle.

Three or four men, who happened to be in the area playing disc golf came to her aid. The suspect in question returned the phone to the woman and then walked away from the area.

In response, the CSI sent a “shelter in place” order for the rest of Sunday evening, and business resumed to normal on Monday, September 18.

Kuintzle is currently in custody at the Jerome County Jail with no bond.

