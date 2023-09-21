WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five weeks down, five more to go... It’s Week 5 of High School Football in Southern Idaho.

We’re past the non-conference match-ups and now it’s time to see who’s the best.

In KMVT’s Game of the Week, the Minico Spartans (3-2) take on the Burley Bobcats (2-2). a match-up with major conference implications, the Spartans hold 19-game win streak... Can Minico make it an even 20? or will the Bobcats roar with victory?

Also across southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge (4-0) hosts Jerome (0-4); Buhl (2-2) takes on Wood River (2-3): Gooding (1-3) makes the trip to Declo (4-0); Camas County (2-1) welcomes the Hansen Huskies (0-3)... plus a full slate of Friday night action!

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - TWIN FALLS 1-0 3-1 2 - MINICO 1-0 3-2 3 - BURLEY 1-0 2-2 4 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 4-0 5 - JEROME 0-1 0-4 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-2 1-3 *Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINAL GAME OF THE WEEK

FRI - 9/22/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) MINICO (3-2) BURLEY (2-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM

(conference game) JEROME (0-4) CANYON RIDGE (4-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Emmett - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) TWIN FALLS (3-1) EMMETT (3-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MOUNTAIN HOME (1-3) (3A) KIMBERLY (4-0)

4A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-19-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Bishop Kelly 4-0 69 1ST 2 - Hillcrest 4-0 53 5TH 3 - Pocatello 2-1 35 3RD 4 - Skyline 2-2 24 2ND 5 - Canyon Ridge 4-0 16 N/A Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 9, Emmett 3, Skyview 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - WOOD RIVER 1-0 2-3 2 - KIMBERLY 0-0 4-0 3 - BUHL 0-0 2-2 4 - GOODING 0-0 1-3 5 - FILER 0-1 0-4 *Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM

(conference game) BUHL (2-2) WOOD RIVER (2-3)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) FILER (0-4) (2A) WENDELL (3-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) GOODING (1-3) (2A) DECLO (4-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (1-3) KIMBERLY (4-0)

3A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-19-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 4-0 70 1ST 2 - Homedale 4-0 55 2ND 3 - Weiser 4-0 40 3RD 4 - Kimberly 4-0 28 4TH 5 - Teton 3-0 17 5TH Others receiving votes: None

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 0-0 4-0 2 - WENDELL 0-0 3-2 *Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (3A) FILER (0-4) WENDELL (3-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (3A) GOODING (1-3) DECLO (4-0)

2A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-19-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Declo 4-0 64 2ND 2 - West Side 2-1 47 3RD 3 - Melba 3-0 46 5TH 4 - North Fremont 3-1 32 1ST 5 - Aberdeen 3-1 20 4TH Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 2-0 4-0 2 - OAKLEY 2-0 3-1 3 - MURTAUGH 1-1 3-1 4 - VALLEY 1-1 2-2 5 - GLENNS FERRY 0-1 1-2 6 - CAREY 0-1 0-3 7 - RAFT RIVER 0-2 1-2 *Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM

(conference game) MURTAUGH (3-1) GLENNS FERRY (1-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CAREY (0-3) OAKLEY (3-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) RAFT RIVER (1-2) VALLEY (2-2)

BYE WEEK NEXT WEEK LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTAIN (4-0) VS. Oakley @ Lighthouse (9-29-23)

1A-D1: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-19-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 3-1 68 1ST 2 - Lighthouse Christian 4-0 49 2ND 3 - Logos 4-0 41 3RD 4 - Grace 4-1 26 5TH 5 - Butte County 4-0 20 N/A Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Notus 1, Kamiah 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - HAGERMAN 0-0 3-1 2 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 2-1 3 - DIETRICH 0-0 2-1 4 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 1-2 5 - HANSEN 0-0 0-3 6 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-3 7 - RICHFIELD (JV Schedule) 0-0 0-3 *Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Camas Co. - 4:00 PM

(conference game) HANSEN (0-3) CAMAS COUNTY (2-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ North Gem - 4:00 PM

(non-conference game) RICHFIELD (1-2) NORTH GEM (2-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM

(conference game) DIETRICH (2-1) HAGERMAN (3-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/22/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CASTLEFORD (1-2) SHOSHONE (0-3)

1A-D2: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-19-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 3-0 70 1ST 2 - Camas County 2-1 45 T-2ND 3 - Mullan/St. Regis 4-0 42 T-2ND 4 - Garden Valley 3-1 31 4TH 5 - Dietrich 2-1 8 N/A Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Council 4, Castleford 1, Hagerman 1, Rockland 1, Lakeside 1

