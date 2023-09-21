WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Sept. 22nd.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five weeks down, five more to go... It’s Week 5 of High School Football in Southern Idaho.
We’re past the non-conference match-ups and now it’s time to see who’s the best.
In KMVT’s Game of the Week, the Minico Spartans (3-2) take on the Burley Bobcats (2-2). a match-up with major conference implications, the Spartans hold 19-game win streak... Can Minico make it an even 20? or will the Bobcats roar with victory?
Also across southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge (4-0) hosts Jerome (0-4); Buhl (2-2) takes on Wood River (2-3): Gooding (1-3) makes the trip to Declo (4-0); Camas County (2-1) welcomes the Hansen Huskies (0-3)... plus a full slate of Friday night action!
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - TWIN FALLS
|1-0
|3-1
|2 - MINICO
|1-0
|3-2
|3 - BURLEY
|1-0
|2-2
|4 - CANYON RIDGE
|0-0
|4-0
|5 - JEROME
|0-1
|0-4
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-2
|1-3
|*Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 5 ACTION
|FINAL
|GAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 9/22/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MINICO (3-2)
|BURLEY (2-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|JEROME (0-4)
|CANYON RIDGE (4-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Emmett - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|TWIN FALLS (3-1)
|EMMETT (3-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (1-3)
|(3A) KIMBERLY (4-0)
4A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Bishop Kelly
|4-0
|69
|1ST
|2 - Hillcrest
|4-0
|53
|5TH
|3 - Pocatello
|2-1
|35
|3RD
|4 - Skyline
|2-2
|24
|2ND
|5 - Canyon Ridge
|4-0
|16
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 9, Emmett 3, Skyview 1
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - WOOD RIVER
|1-0
|2-3
|2 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|4-0
|3 - BUHL
|0-0
|2-2
|4 - GOODING
|0-0
|1-3
|5 - FILER
|0-1
|0-4
|*Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 5 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|BUHL (2-2)
|WOOD RIVER (2-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|FILER (0-4)
|(2A) WENDELL (3-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|GOODING (1-3)
|(2A) DECLO (4-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (1-3)
|KIMBERLY (4-0)
3A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|4-0
|70
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|4-0
|55
|2ND
|3 - Weiser
|4-0
|40
|3RD
|4 - Kimberly
|4-0
|28
|4TH
|5 - Teton
|3-0
|17
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: None
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|0-0
|4-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-0
|3-2
|*Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 5 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(3A) FILER (0-4)
|WENDELL (3-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(3A) GOODING (1-3)
|DECLO (4-0)
2A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Declo
|4-0
|64
|2ND
|2 - West Side
|2-1
|47
|3RD
|3 - Melba
|3-0
|46
|5TH
|4 - North Fremont
|3-1
|32
|1ST
|5 - Aberdeen
|3-1
|20
|4TH
|Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
|2-0
|4-0
|2 - OAKLEY
|2-0
|3-1
|3 - MURTAUGH
|1-1
|3-1
|4 - VALLEY
|1-1
|2-2
|5 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-1
|1-2
|6 - CAREY
|0-1
|0-3
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|0-2
|1-2
|*Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 5 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MURTAUGH (3-1)
|GLENNS FERRY (1-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CAREY (0-3)
|OAKLEY (3-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|RAFT RIVER (1-2)
|VALLEY (2-2)
|BYE WEEK
|NEXT WEEK
|LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTAIN (4-0)
|VS. Oakley @ Lighthouse (9-29-23)
1A-D1: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|3-1
|68
|1ST
|2 - Lighthouse Christian
|4-0
|49
|2ND
|3 - Logos
|4-0
|41
|3RD
|4 - Grace
|4-1
|26
|5TH
|5 - Butte County
|4-0
|20
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Notus 1, Kamiah 1
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - HAGERMAN
|0-0
|3-1
|2 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0
|2-1
|3 - DIETRICH
|0-0
|2-1
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0
|1-2
|5 - HANSEN
|0-0
|0-3
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-0
|0-3
|7 - RICHFIELD (JV Schedule)
|0-0
|0-3
|*Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D2: WEEK 5 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Camas Co. - 4:00 PM
(conference game)
|HANSEN (0-3)
|CAMAS COUNTY (2-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ North Gem - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|RICHFIELD (1-2)
|NORTH GEM (2-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|DIETRICH (2-1)
|HAGERMAN (3-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/22/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CASTLEFORD (1-2)
|SHOSHONE (0-3)
1A-D2: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|3-0
|70
|1ST
|2 - Camas County
|2-1
|45
|T-2ND
|3 - Mullan/St. Regis
|4-0
|42
|T-2ND
|4 - Garden Valley
|3-1
|31
|4TH
|5 - Dietrich
|2-1
|8
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Council 4, Castleford 1, Hagerman 1, Rockland 1, Lakeside 1
