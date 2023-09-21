Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Sept. 22nd.
WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Joey Martin, Kole Emplit and Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEEK 0 WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five weeks down, five more to go... It’s Week 5 of High School Football in Southern Idaho.

We’re past the non-conference match-ups and now it’s time to see who’s the best.

In KMVT’s Game of the Week, the Minico Spartans (3-2) take on the Burley Bobcats (2-2). a match-up with major conference implications, the Spartans hold 19-game win streak... Can Minico make it an even 20? or will the Bobcats roar with victory?

Also across southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge (4-0) hosts Jerome (0-4); Buhl (2-2) takes on Wood River (2-3): Gooding (1-3) makes the trip to Declo (4-0); Camas County (2-1) welcomes the Hansen Huskies (0-3)... plus a full slate of Friday night action!

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - TWIN FALLS1-03-1
2 - MINICO1-03-2
3 - BURLEY1-02-2
4 - CANYON RIDGE0-04-0
5 - JEROME0-10-4
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-21-3
*Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINALGAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 9/22/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MINICO (3-2)
BURLEY (2-2)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
JEROME (0-4)
CANYON RIDGE (4-0)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Emmett - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
TWIN FALLS (3-1)
EMMETT (3-1)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MOUNTAIN HOME (1-3)
(3A) KIMBERLY (4-0)

4A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Bishop Kelly4-0691ST
2 - Hillcrest4-0535TH
3 - Pocatello2-1353RD
4 - Skyline2-2242ND
5 - Canyon Ridge4-016N/A
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 9, Emmett 3, Skyview 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - WOOD RIVER1-02-3
2 - KIMBERLY0-04-0
3 - BUHL0-02-2
4 - GOODING0-01-3
5 - FILER0-10-4
*Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
BUHL (2-2)
WOOD RIVER (2-3)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
FILER (0-4)
(2A) WENDELL (3-2)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
GOODING (1-3)
(2A) DECLO (4-0)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (1-3)
KIMBERLY (4-0)

3A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem4-0701ST
2 - Homedale4-0552ND
3 - Weiser4-0403RD
4 - Kimberly4-0284TH
5 - Teton3-0175TH
Others receiving votes: None

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO0-04-0
2 - WENDELL0-03-2
*Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(3A) FILER (0-4)
WENDELL (3-2)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(3A) GOODING (1-3)
DECLO (4-0)

2A: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Declo4-0642ND
2 - West Side2-1473RD
3 - Melba3-0465TH
4 - North Fremont3-1321ST
5 - Aberdeen3-1204TH
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN2-04-0
2 - OAKLEY2-03-1
3 - MURTAUGH1-13-1
4 - VALLEY1-12-2
5 - GLENNS FERRY0-11-2
6 - CAREY0-10-3
7 - RAFT RIVER0-21-2
*Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MURTAUGH (3-1)
GLENNS FERRY (1-2)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CAREY (0-3)
OAKLEY (3-1)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
RAFT RIVER (1-2)
VALLEY (2-2)
BYE WEEKNEXT WEEK
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTAIN (4-0)VS. Oakley @ Lighthouse (9-29-23)

1A-D1: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley3-1681ST
2 - Lighthouse Christian4-0492ND
3 - Logos4-0413RD
4 - Grace4-1265TH
5 - Butte County4-020N/A
Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Notus 1, Kamiah 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - HAGERMAN0-03-1
2 - CAMAS COUNTY0-02-1
3 - DIETRICH0-02-1
4 - CASTLEFORD0-01-2
5 - HANSEN0-00-3
6 - SHOSHONE0-00-3
7 - RICHFIELD (JV Schedule)0-00-3
*Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 5 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Camas Co. - 4:00 PM
(conference game)
HANSEN (0-3)
CAMAS COUNTY (2-1)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ North Gem - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
RICHFIELD (1-2)
NORTH GEM (2-2)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
DIETRICH (2-1)
HAGERMAN (3-1)
FINALFRI - 9/22/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CASTLEFORD (1-2)
SHOSHONE (0-3)

1A-D2: WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-19-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick3-0701ST
2 - Camas County2-145T-2ND
3 - Mullan/St. Regis4-042T-2ND
4 - Garden Valley3-1314TH
5 - Dietrich2-18N/A
Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Council 4, Castleford 1, Hagerman 1, Rockland 1, Lakeside 1

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Inoue led the Golden Eagles to four wins last weekend with 79 digs and only three reception...
Chinaru Inoue named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week
The Kimberly Bulldogs (6-2) hosted the Gooding Senators (4-3) Wednesday afternoon.
Kimberly volleyball dominates Gooding; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
The Kimberly Bulldogs (10-1) hosted the Gooding Senators (0-9) Tuesday afternoon.
Kimberly girls soccer stomp Gooding; Tuesday Idaho prep soccer scores
The Shoshone Indians (4-3) hosted the Lighthouse Christian Lions (6-0) Tuesday evening in a...
Lighthouse and Shoshone volleyball battle Tuesday night: Tuesday Idaho prep volleyball scores