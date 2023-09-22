Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge overseeing case to remove Trump from ballot agrees to order banning threats and intimidation
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Workers across the country and across industries have been organizing, and in many cases,...
'Summer of Strikes': Labor organizing makes a comeback
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris deliver remarks on gun safety