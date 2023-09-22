CSI volleyball begins conference play Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The CSI volleyball team is back at home this weekend as they begin conference play in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

The Golden Eagles are riding a 10-game winning streak where they currently sit with a 14-5 record.

While the conference season is set to begin Friday, CSI currently leads all teams in the conference in points, kills, assists, and digs. Safe to say they have gelled during their winning streak

That’s a big part of the team retreat they do every year in the mountains to help in bonding.

“We do this retreat every year every single year and we’re not allowed to be on our phones, so I feel like that glued us together,” sophomore Alizaysha Sopi said. “We get closer and closer every day in practice.”

The bonding and chemistry have paid off.

CSI hosts Snow College Friday at 6:00, Then the College of Southern Nevada Saturday at 1:00.

