Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

CSI volleyball begins conference play Friday

The Golden Eagles are riding a 10-game winning streak where they currently sit with a 14-5 record
The Golden Eagles are riding a 10-game winning streak where they currently sit with a 14-5...
The Golden Eagles are riding a 10-game winning streak where they currently sit with a 14-5 record.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The CSI volleyball team is back at home this weekend as they begin conference play in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

The Golden Eagles are riding a 10-game winning streak where they currently sit with a 14-5 record.

While the conference season is set to begin Friday, CSI currently leads all teams in the conference in points, kills, assists, and digs. Safe to say they have gelled during their winning streak

That’s a big part of the team retreat they do every year in the mountains to help in bonding.

“We do this retreat every year every single year and we’re not allowed to be on our phones, so I feel like that glued us together,” sophomore Alizaysha Sopi said. “We get closer and closer every day in practice.”

The bonding and chemistry have paid off.

CSI hosts Snow College Friday at 6:00, Then the College of Southern Nevada Saturday at 1:00.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Two schools separated by seven miles, meet once again on the gridiron.
KMVT Game of the Week: Minico vs Burley
The Wendell Trojans (9-1) hosted the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats Thursday evening.
Wendell boys soccer battle with Sun Valley for top of the conference; Thursday Idaho prep scores
WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Inoue led the Golden Eagles to four wins last weekend with 79 digs and only three reception...
Chinaru Inoue named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week