Tanks for Watching

District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

