Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Hospital staff throws beach wedding for couple as groom faces terminal diagnosis

The staff at General Hospital pulled out all the stops to make sure the couple could get married in a special ceremony. (Source: WCVB, family photos)
By Jennifer Peñate, WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Stephen and April Ruma dreamed of saying “I do” on a sandy beach, but that wasn’t possible when they saw Stephen’s health quickly start to decline.

The staff at Massachusetts General Hospital pulled out all the stops to make sure the couple could get married in a special ceremony.

“The machine is keeping me alive, and I know what I’m dealt with,” said Stephen Ruma, who has terminal heart failure. “It’s not an easy fix. If it was, it would’ve been done.”

The last 30 days have been dark and painful for Stephen Ruma and the love of his life, April.

“The hardest part is knowing that he may never come home, and we need a miracle,” April Ruma said.

Stephen Ruma had just conquered kidney cancer in August when he suffered his third heart attack, and doctors gave him the terminal diagnosis. Still, the couple holds on to hope and love.

“That’s just it. We have the love,” Stephen Ruma said.

“I think it makes us stronger,” April Ruma said.

They wanted to vow their love to each other in May at their favorite place – the beach. But not knowing if that could happen, nurses at Mass General brought the beach to them for a wedding.

On Sept. 2, Stephen and April Ruma promised to hold on to each other for better or worse.

“It was beautiful, beautiful, the music, the decorations,” April Ruma said.

It was a moment the Rumas will forever cherish, like they do each other.

“We’ll get through this together,” Stephen Ruma said.

The couple said they pray they will get to say cheers on the beach soon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and...
More than 250,000 children’s books recalled
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez says he has been falsely accused of accepting bribes as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
FILE - The statement of facts to support the arrest warrant for Rodney Milstreed of Finksburg,...
Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species