Hunger Free: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger fast approaching and they need communities help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every year the South Central Community Action Partnership holds 60 Hours to Fight Hunger as a way to help families have a happy Thanksgiving.

60 Hours to Fight Hunger is going to be held this year on November 16 through the 18 at Rob Green Buick, GMC in Twin Falls.

This is the 23rd time they are holding this turkey drive.

At the drive, they are collecting turkeys, hams, and canned food items for people to have a Thanksgiving dinner.

Last year they didn’t reach their goal for number of turkey’s they wanted to collect and then donate, but they are excited to host the drive again this year.

“If you want a food box from us you can apply through us, and then we will deliver the week before thanksgiving, and also, if available we will also share the wealth with other food pantries in the area,” said Randy Wastradowski, the community services director at SCCAP.

Last year they collected about 1,700 turkeys but a few years ago they were able to collect more than 2,000.

