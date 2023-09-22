Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho State Police celebrate National Forensic Science week

ISP does extensive work in criminal forensics from DNA to crime scene analysis, toxicology, medical forensics, and a magnitude of evidence processing.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This week is national forensic science week which highlights the forensic work and the role it has in supporting criminal justice.

In Idaho the Idaho state police run the states forensic lab, with three different locations in meridian, Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene.

During this past week troopers and those that work in the forensic department have gone into the communities around the state to do presentations about the detailed work that happens in the laboratories.

It’s a time where those that work within the forensic department get to connect with the public and to see the human impact their work has.

Something that ISP lab director Matthew Gamette says is a reward for his team.

Trying to connect them with the cases that they’re working on trying to make it be a face. The cases we work on often looking at drug evidence, we’re looking at biological evidence things that come into the lab environment. There’s no faces, there’s no names behind these things,” said Gamette

ISP does extensive work in criminal forensics from DNA to crime scene analysis, toxicology, medical forensics, and a magnitude of evidence processing.

The three current labs have a huge supporting role in police cases on a local statewide and sometimes national level.

Gamette says, “we have a lot of different initiatives that are going on at the state police forensics and were very proud of the growth that we have and making sure all of the officers in idaho that need forensic services on their cases and the courts that need that analysis that we can be able to perform that.”

With funds from the Idaho governor’s “drug combat program” ISP is expanding services around the state. Including right here in the magic valley at their Jerome office with a laboratory to be built sometime in the future.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
What exactly is a Quagga Mussel?
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Fit and Well Idaho: Sepsis is very serious and life threatening
60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls, ID
Hunger Free: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger fast approaching and they need communities help
Koehn Trout Farms has been in business outside of Buhl for over 25 years.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Koehn Trout Farms