Tanks for Watching

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Man charged in Jerome murder investigation now charged with more crimes in Twin Falls
The CDC recommends the updated COVID-19 Vaccine, but it may be harder to find than previous boosters
Hunger Free: The Hunger Coalition works on addressing the root causes of hunger