KMVT Game of the Week: Minico vs Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’S Game of the Week features a rivalry matchup between the Minico Spartans and the Burley Bobcats.

Two schools separated by seven miles, meet once again on the gridiron.

The rivalry has been dominated by the Spartans for nearly the last two decades, winning 19 straight times over the Bobcats.

Burley, however, is prepared for the task at hand. The 2-2 bobcats are focusing on their strengths and getting ready to have the crowd on their side at their home field.

“We are driven to being more focused on us as a team and not so much our opponents, so we really worked on each other and worked as a team to get better,” senior defensive tackle Korbin Story said. “It’s going to be packed, brand new field it’s going to be awesome, I’m excited for this one.”

Everyone wants to work hard and win games. The Bobcats are focusing on the smaller details and preparation to do just that.

“Everyone wants it the same, we must rely on all the little things that lie in between; what’s our response to adversity, how are we going to stay fundamentally sound within the schemes that we have and how can we get the schemes dialed up to be accurate against what the other teams going to do,” Burley head coach Cameron Andersen said. “If we can be sound on those processes then it makes things easier.”

The Spartans won’t make it easy for them. Minico sits at 3-2 on the year, both losses coming to a pair of really strong Utah schools.

Senior Spencer Pease said his squad needed those games to help toughen them up for conference play.

“I just feel those teams pushed us to the next level because we need that physicality to help us get better and they were good level competition,” Pease said.

Even if you’re not a fan of either team, you know that this game will be nothing but fireworks.

Minico is looking to win for the 20th straight time while Burley is looking to snap the streak.

“I’m pretty excited and I think they’re (Burley) walking into the danger zone,” senior defensive lineman Stetson Allen said. “We’re going to make it 20 years in a row.

It all goes down Friday night under the lights at Burley High School.

