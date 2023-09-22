Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine skepticism isn’t just limited to those for humans. It’s impacting their four-legged friends as well.

New research published in the journal Vaccine found that more than half of the dog owners studied are now hesitant about vaccines.

Nearly 40% think canine vaccines are unsafe. Over 20% think they’re ineffective. And only 30% think they are medically necessary.

Veterinarians said vaccine hesitancy has always existed among dog owners, but it’s increased significantly since the pandemic when fears over covid vaccines gained traction.

Researchers said online postings about potential vaccine problems contribute to the skepticism, as well as some experiencing negative reactions when vaccinating pets.

The cost of vaccinations can also play a role.

However, veterinarians said these shots have minimum risk and maximum benefit in helping to prevent life-threatening diseases in dogs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Crash closes Interstate 84
UPDATE: Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between Exits 194 and 201
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
60 Hours to Fight Hunger in Twin Falls, ID
Hunger Free: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger fast approaching and they need communities help
Koehn Trout Farms has been in business outside of Buhl for over 25 years.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Koehn Trout Farms
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM