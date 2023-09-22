More than 250,000 children’s books recalled

(Gray News) – More than 250,000 board books are being recalled for a potential choking hazard to young children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Series Board Books.

The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and pose a choking hazard.

The books were and were sold individually or in box sets nationwide from March 2022 through August 2023.

The recall includes the following board books and ISBN numbers:

Book Title ISBN Animal Counting 9781803374802 Dinosaur’s First Words 9781803374932 and 9781803372211 Old MacDonald Had a Farm 9781803376790 and 9781803373355 Rainbow Road Book Box 9781803376288 There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly 9781803372945 and 9781803371580 Things that Go! 9781803374826 Unicorn’s Colors 9781803374789 and 9781803376622 Where’s My Bottom? 9781803372723 and 9781803376738

Anyone with the recalled books should contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/rr.

After registration, consumers will be provided instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and asked to confirm that they have disposed of the books.

