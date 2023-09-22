Wendell boys soccer battle with Sun Valley for top of the conference; Thursday Idaho prep scores

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans (9-1) hosted the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats (9-2) Thursday evening.

This was a matchup of the top two teams in the 3A High Desert Conference.

After an intense 40 minutes, Sun Valley captain Walker Pate would score after a mistake by Wendell to go up 1-0.

Despite trailing at the half, the Trojans would score three straight goals and come away with the victory.

With under two weeks to go, both teams are currently tied for first place in their conference.

Wendell will look to improve upon their seven-game win streak Tuesday as they host Buhl. Sun Valley will host Kimberly on Friday.

Other boys soccer scores:

Kimberly 1, Buhl 0

Gooding 5, Declo 1

Girls soccer scores:

Sun Valley 3, Wendell 0

Goals: (Mia Hansmeyer 2, Rylee Miller)

Kimberly 1, Buhl 0

Goals: Ellie Stastny

Bliss 2, Filer 1

Filer goals: Izzy Garcia

Volleyball scores

Filer 3, Buhl 0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-17)

Filer stats:

- Hazel Fischer 11 kills 16 digs

- Allie Bishop 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces

- Faith Robinson 35 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces

- Izzy Brown 16 digs

Minico 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-21)

Declo 3, Wendell 0 (27-25, 25-7, 25-15)

Dietrich 3, Hagerman 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-19)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.