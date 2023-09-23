Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Bryan Kohberger’s pretrial hearings delayed in Latah County

According to court documents due to unspecified illness
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County...
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow., Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (August Frank/The Lewiston Tribune via AP, Pool)(August Frank | AP)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Moscow, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Scheduled pretrial hearings that were set to begin today in the murder trial of the four University of Idaho students has now been delayed.

Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with murdering the four students on the Moscow campus last fall, were set to argue that Kohberger’s indictment by the grand jury should be thrown out on several procedural grounds.

The procedural concerns raised last month include claims of grand jury bias, the use of improper evidence and a lack of sufficient evidence to indict. The defense also alleged misconduct by the prosecution by not handing over evidence from the grand jury that the defense says would disprove Kohberger’s guilt.

However, due to an unspecified illness those hearings have now been pushed back to October 26th.

According to court documents, Koberger’s defense team filed the motion to delay the hearing, and prosecutors offered no objection to the motion.

