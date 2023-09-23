Buhl farm awarded Idaho Century Farm title

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the state of Idaho just over 450 farms carry the title of being an Idaho Century Farm and on Saturday afternoon another was added to the list.

The Barigar-Rainey-Emory-Fairview Heritage Farm in Buhl was founded in 1916 and the current owner’s great-great grandfather, Alfred Emory, followed the love of his life, Loretta, and her three children from Missouri to Southern Idaho where they lived as farmers.

The farm has been passed down through the family for four entire generations and today it is owned by Shawn and Camille Barigar who also have sons to potentially carry on the family heritage.

Shawn spoke about his family after a brief ceremony at the farm.

“It’s pretty cool to think back that in 1916 here’s this guy from Missouri who was chasing a widow with three kids because he was in love. He knew nothing about farming, rolled out to Idaho, bought this place and figured out how to do it. And now 100-plus years later we’ve hung onto that heritage,” Barigar said.

If you would like to check out the Barrigar-Rainey-Emory-Fairview Century Farm you can because the farmhouse is currently listed on Airbnb.

