CSI athletics receive huge donation from boosters

The College of Southern Idaho’s boosters club hosted their first coaches’ dinner of the year last week.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Most of the CSI coaches were in attendance for the dinner along with several members of the booster’s club.

Unknowing to everyone, the booster club presented CSI athletics with a check for over 25 thousand dollars to be distributed among the various Golden Eagles programs.

CSI athletic director Joel Bate said this was the first time the programs received a fund of this size and that it would greatly help this athletic year.

“This allows us to be pretty nimble in meeting the needs of some of our programs that would take a year or so to plan for in the budget process,” Bate said. “It allows us to get some things they may need right away.”

That could be shooting equipment for basketball, athletic equipment for baseball and softball, or anything that might be needed.

This is a huge gift that CSI athletics will benefit from this year and going forward.

