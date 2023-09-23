Elderly Jerome man still missing after three days of searching

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An elderly Jerome man has been missing now for three days as authorities and the community continue to search for him.

A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Warren Michael Underwood, according to the Jerome Police Department, he left his house Wednesday afternoon from 1509 North Date Street, near the Jerome County Fairgrounds, on foot and has not been seen since.

Underwood has advanced dementia, diabetes, heart problems, as well as hearing and vision problems.

He was last seen in Jerome wearing a brown shirt, sleeves cut off at the elbows, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He could also have a black backpack with him.

If you’ve seen him, you are urged to call (208) 324-1911.

